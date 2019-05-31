Sidney Civic Band to kick off 2019 summer series

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band begins its 2019 summer concerts on Friday, June 14, at 7 p.m., on the north side of the historic downtown courthouse square.

The season kicks off with the sounds of the Swing Era Band. This year’s series, which runs from June 14 through July 19, consists of six concerts and is in keeping with Shelby County’s Bicentennial celebration.

Below is the SCB’s 2019 summer concert schedule:

• June 14 Guest Band: The Swing Era Swing Band

• June 21 American Military Heroes and Pop Music

• June 28 American Broadway shows

• July 4 (Thursday) America Celebrates — This concert will begin at 9 p.m. on the tennis courts behind Sidney High School, on Campbell Road. The concert is being held in association with the Bicentennial Fireworks display, and the band will play through the duration of the fireworks, which are scheduled to begin around 10 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, and a flashlight to assist their return to the parking areas.

• July 12 Music of American Composers

• July 19 Americans Take to the Sky

In case of bad weather, Friday concerts will be at the Connection Point Church of God (formerly known as the First Church of God), 1510 Campbell Road in Sidney.

The Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life Team will provide refreshments for the free concerts beginning 30 minutes prior to the performances.

There will also be a weekly trivia question; answer correctly and get a chance to win a delicious Spot Restaurant pie.

If you would like to become a sponsor of the Sidney Civic Band, send your 100 percent tax-deductible contribution to the Sidney Civic Band, PO Box 298, Sidney, OH 45365-0298. Unless you wish to remain anonymous, your contribution will be acknowledged in all of the group’s printed programs. If you wish to donate on behalf of a loved one, please provide his/her name at the time you make your gift. Every donation is greatly appreciated.

For further information regarding the band or any of its other activities, please feel free to contact Phil Chilcote or visit the band’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sidneycivicband.

Please note that severe weather can also interfere with the band’s E-minder system, so please check the band’s Facebook page for rain announcements, which will be posted in the event the band’s concert location, has changed. Weather-related announcements (be it a move indoors due to rain or high heat) will be made on the afternoon of each concert.