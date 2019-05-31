Grand Marshall nominations open

MINSTER — Minster Oktoberfest Parade is now accepting nominations for 2019 Grand Marshall. The deadline for nominations is July 1, 2019.

To submit a nomination, send a letter stating reasons you feel this person or organization deserves this title.

Mail entries to: Minster Oktoberfest Parade, PO Box 77, Minster OH 45865; or email entries to: minsteroktoberfestparade@gmail.com

Eligibility requirements:

• Must be a resident (current or past) of the Minster School District.

• Must have benefited the residents of the Minster Community; volunteer work, not normal job/can not have received money or benefits for the work.

• Must have done more than just be associated with the project; if volunteer work was associated with his/her job it must have been significantly over and above the call of duty.

Only applications that have been received this year will be considered.