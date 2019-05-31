Apollo 11 anniversary deadlines released

WAPAKONETA — Several upcoming deadlines relating to the Apollo 11 anniversary celebration have recently been announced.

June 1 is the deadline for local musicians who wish to participate in the Porch Music Fest of Sunday, June 23, from 2 to 5 p.m., during which porches on selected west end residences in Wapakoneta will become stages for mini-concerts of 15, 30, or 45 minutes in length.

According to Auglaize County Historical Society administrator and 2019 Committee co-chair Rachel Barber, Neil Armstrong loved music. At Blume High, he was a member of the school orchestra, boys’ glee club, and band, playing the baritone. He continued his musical career at Purdue, and later developed an interest in the theremin.

The Community Events Sub-Committee, which is organizing the Porch Fest, developed the event to highlight a lesser known aspect of Armstrong’s life. Those who need more information or a registration form may visit the website or contact Marlene Graf, marlene.graf1@gmail.com.

June 1 is also the deadline for the student essay contest, for which the prize is a ride in a hot air balloon, with an accompanying adult, during the anniversary Hot Air Balloon Rally on July 12 and 13. The 2019 Committee is organizing the balloon rally to help highlight the early history of human flight.

One ride will be given to a student who has just completed first through sixth grade, and the second to a student who has completed seventh through twelfth grade. Students need only write and submit a brief essay about why riding in a hot air balloon would be inspiring for them. Those who need an entry form may visit the website or contact Barber, wallpaperproject@bright.net.

Finally, June 1 is the deadline for businesses and industry to register their entry in the July 14 parade, which is scheduled for 3 p.m.

“We’ve been pleased by the responses we’ve received so far from all those who want to honor Neil Armstrong and his accomplishments by participating in the parade,” Barber said. “The committee is working very hard to ensure that this is the grandest Apollo 11 anniversary parade folks have seen since 1969.”

The parade form is on the firstonthemoon.org website or may be obtained from Parade Committee member Molly Maxson, msmaxson@bright.net.

The 2019 Celebration Committee emphasizes that all three events — parade, porch music fest, and balloon ride contest—are open to all residents of Auglaize County.

The 2019 Committee’s mission is to develop and implement public programs, events, and legacy efforts that reflect the many themes associated with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon walk, and to ensure that Wapakoneta and Auglaize County are at the forefront of this worldwide commemoration.

For more information about this or other anniversary events, please visit firstonthemoon.org or the First on the Moon Facebook page.