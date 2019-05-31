Kip Katterhenry to speak in Wapakoneta

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society will present “Engineering COSTAR: The Mission to Repair the Hubble Space Telescope (HST),” with Kip Katterhenry, on Monday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m., at First English Lutheran Church, 107 W. Mechanic St., Wapakoneta.

The event is part of the Historical Society’s “Our Men and Women in Air and Space” initiative, presented in conjunction with the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Mission. The event is free and open to the public. Entrance may be made through either the Mechanic Street or alley-side (south) doors. Refreshments will follow, provided by the congregation of First English Lutheran Church.

Katterhenry described his image-filled program, stating, “I’ll be presenting general information on what satellites and spaceflight instruments do, along with the finer points regarding the design of science instruments for space, with particular attention paid to my own experiences as a member of the COSTAR design team, the instrument that fixed the Hubble Space Telescope.”

Katterhenry is a native of Wapakoneta and graduate of Wapakoneta Senior High school. He began his career at Ball Aerospace in Boulder, Colorado.

While with Ball in the 1980s and early ‘90s, Katterhenry contributed to several programs and helped design several scientific instruments for satellites and space observatories, including two instruments for the Hubble Space Telescope.

In 1995, he joined Harris Corporation in Fort Wayne, Indiana, spending the next 22 years managing engineering design teams developing and building the latest scientific weather instruments for the U.S. Government’s fleet of orbiting weather satellites.

Katterhenry retired as senior scientist from Harris in late 2017 and is currently working part-time as a NASA consultant on the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) Cross-track Infrared Sounder (CrIS) Instrument.

For more information about this event or the Auglaize County Historical Society, please contact auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net or 419-738-9328. The Auglaize County Historical Society is also on Facebook.