Minster Knights of Columbus present check to Hogenkamps

MINSTER — The Knights of Columbus Council 2158 of Minster presented a check and cash donations, totaling approximately $7,700 to Brother Knight Scott Hogenkamp and his wife Shelly during its May meeting.

This donation is to help the Hogenkamp’s with medical expenses, and other expenses, the family has incurred with regard to their son Jackson’s fight against cancer.

The Knights and the Hogenkamps expressed great gratitude to the individuals, businesses, and organizations that donated in any way to help make the St. Patrick’s Reverse Raffle Drawing and Dance a huge success. A big “thanks” was also given to all the people who purchased tickets and came to support the fundraising event this past March.