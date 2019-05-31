Gaerke named Teen of the Month

SIDNEY — The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club named Samantha Gaerke their May 2019 Teen of the Month.

Gaerke is a senior at Russia High School. Samantha achieves a 4.0 GPA. Samantha is the Class of 2019 valedictorian.

Gaerke is the daughter of Jason and Judie Gaerke, of Russia.

Her academic activities, honors, awards, and special skills include, Intuos Pen & Touch Tablet Experience; National Honor Society; Varsity Girls Bowling; Varsity Volleyball Team Captain; Outstanding Art I and II Student Award; Gimp Version 2.8.22 Experience; Adobe Creative Cloud exposure; and Miami Valley Art Show Special Award.

Her extracurricular community activities include St. Remy Youth Group Volunteer; St. Remy Leadership Team; Russia Livestock 4-H Club Secretary and Treasurer; Shelby County Junior Fair Board; Buckeye Girls State; Citizenship Washington Focus; Junior Leaders 4-H Club Secretary and Reporter; Shelby County 4-H Camp Counselor; Samantha was awarded the 2018 Shelby County Outstanding 4-H’er Award.

Gaerke plans to attend the Ohio State University to study and double major in Industrial Design and Agricultural Communications.