Community Orchestra to perform Sunday

SIDNEY – The Upper Valley Community Orchestra will perform a summer concert on Sunday, June 9, at 3 p.m., at the Christian Academy of Sidney, 2151 W. Russell Road.

This will be the orchestra’s fourth annual concert. This year’s theme is “Adventure on the Big Screen.”

According to Upper Valley Community Orchestra Conductor John Streb the concert will include selections that will “transport you to the Roman Coliseum, out west, over the high seas, out into space, and through a magical wardrobe.”

Selections will include music from “Gladiator,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “The Chronicles of Narnia,” and “Apollo 13.” There will also be a trumpet solo performed by Jonathan Millhouse.

“We are a young orchestra, in terms of years in existence, but we are filled with experienced musicians that we hope will entertain you,” said Streb.

Each year, in June, the UVCO gives a $5,000 scholarship to a graduating senior. This year’s recipient will be announced during Sunday’s event.

The UVCO was established in 2016 and includes musicians from all of Shelby County and surrounding areas. Many of the musicians are local high school students from various county schools.