Wapakoneta to host ‘Flashback Friday’

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society, in cooperation with Wapakoneta Area Specialty Shops (WASS), will host “Flashback Friday” in downtown Wapakoneta, from 2 to 8 p.m., on Friday, June 7.

The event is held in conjunction with WASS’ traditional “First Friday” events and as part of the Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Celebration.

“Flashback Friday” will include costumed characters on the downtown streets, speaking with customers about what was then happening in 1969. It will also include 1969- and space-themed coloring sheets for kids. A “Chalk the Walk” event will also be held, with 1969- and space-themed prompts, a scavenger hunt, and a prize for the best-1969-dressed shopper.

Assisting the Historical Society will be Wapakoneta High School students and actors Sharolyn Balbaugh, Kelsie Custer, Alexis Fosnaugh, Timothy Harrod, Emma Horner, and Jenna Orahood.