McVety named Artist of the Month

SIDNEY — Barbara McVety, of Sidney, has been named Artist of the Month during June at the Amos Library Art Gallery, located at 230 E. North St.

Her exhibit consists of mostly oil paintings of landscapes.

McVety is a self-taught artist, becoming interested in art as a child and later enjoying watching Bob Ross.

“I was given paint-by-numbers kit when I was 9 or 10 and did that for a couple years,” she said. “By 12 or 13, I started painting free-hand. I have loved painting ever since. After taking a trip to Alaska, my interest in painting mountains and lakes flourished.”

McVety’s exhibit may be seen during regular library hours, which are Mondays, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesdays, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.

The Amos Library is a part of Shelby County Libraries that has locations in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, and Russia.