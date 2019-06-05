Buckeye Boys State delegates announced

SIDNEY — The Sidney American Legion Post 217 has announced the delegates to the 2019 Buckeye Boys State Program.

The eight-day leadership and government workshop will be held at Miami University, in Oxford, from June 9 through 16, 2019.

The delegates include, from Sidney High School, Nobel Zhou, son of Lan Bai and Jiayor Zhou; Ian Bonifas, son of Mark and Carey Bonifas; Jay Sherman, son of Forrest and Debonair Sherman; Nathan Johnson, son of Brian and Tammi Johnson; and Thomas Leonard, son of Robert and Kelly Leonard; from Fairlawn Highschool, Garrett Smail, son of Kreig and Deborah Smail; and from Lehman High School, Mikkel Alvarez, son of Marileen and Arnold Alvarez; Christian Goettemoeller, son of Don and Bev Goettemoeller; Michael Rossman, son of Tom and Lisa Alvetro Rossman; Ronald Bertini, son of Ronnie and Laura Bertini; Ethan Potts, son of Tom and Jana Potts; Tyler Sollmann, son of Jeramie and Kara Sollmann; Brendan O’Learry; and Earl Sever, son of Randy and Heather Sever.

According to Commander James Moorman, the Legion was able to send 14 delegates to Buckeye Boys State thanks to contributions from The Knights of Columbus; Bob and Ron Eck of Eck Refrigeration; Mark Adams of Adams Funeral Home; the Sons of the American Legion; the friends of American Legion Baseball; the Veterans of Foreign Wars Sidney; the friends and family of, and in remembrance of, Darrell Hanson; and an anonymous former Boys State delegate.

The Buckeye Boys State program, which began in 1936, is a course in all phases of Ohio government, and aims to develop leadership skills in the young participants.