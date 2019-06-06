Carousel Queen Pageant candidates introduced

BOTKINS — Candidates have been named for the Botkins Carousel Queen pageant, which will be held at the Botkins School on Friday, June 7, at 7 p.m.

Queen candidates are Chloe Richardson, Jasmine Brown, Kinley Topp, Madison Gerstner, Maggie Buettner, Sarah VanBrocklin, and Emma McName.

Chloe Richardson, daughter of Titeka Richardson and Alonzo Senter, will be escorted by Marcus Lee, son of Jeff and Kim Lee. Her talents include singing and playing an instrument, and her sponsor is choir.

After graduation, Richardson plans to study criminal investigations.

Jasmine Brown, daughter of Farrah Cook and Craig Brown, will be escorted by Alex Bajwa, son of Cathy Bajwa and Raj Bajwa. Her talents include carving an image onto a watermelon, and her sponsor is the foreign language club.

After graduation, Brown plans to join a police academy to become a Special Victims Unit detective.

Kinley Topp, daughter of Keith and Kindra Topp, will be escorted by Colton Harshbarger, son of Ben and Tereasa Harshbarger. Her talents include performing a comedy skit, and her sponsor is FFA.

After graduation, Topp plans to attend college to major in dental hygiene or agriculture communication.

Madison Gerstner, daughter of Ron and Wendy Gerstner, will be escorted by Elliott Goubeaux, son of Mark and Diane Goubeaux. Her talents include performing a comedy skit, and her sponsor is the student council.

After graduation, Gerstner plans to attend college for pre-med.

Maggie Buettner, daughter of Scott and Sheila Buettner, will be escorted by Paul Buehler, son of Heather and Charles Buehler. Her talents include playing the piano, and her sponsor is FTA.

After graduation, Buettner plans to attend college and major in accounting.

Sarah VanBrocklin, daughter of Dena and Michael VanBrocklin, will be escorted by Andrew Monnin, son of Brian and Kathy Monnin. Her talents include singing, and her sponsor is FCCLA.

After graduation, VanBrocklin plans to attend Ohio University to study music therapy.

Emma McName, daughter of Jerry and Cory McName, will be escorted by Nathan Ruppert, son of Mark and Lisa Ruppert. Her talents include singing, and her sponsor is band.

After graduation, she plans to attend The Ohio State University to study veterinary science.