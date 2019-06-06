Shellabarger, Parks resign from Fort Loramie Schools

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Board of Education accepted the resignations of sixth grade teacher, Evanne Shellabarger, and elementary physical education teacher, Ty Parks, during its regular board meeting on May 21.

A five-year forecast and budget appropriations were approved, and the board also entered into a contract with Shelby County Board of Health to secure nursing services at $37 per hour, and with Ohio School Plan for property, casualty, crime, liability, commercial automobile, and umbrella insurance coverage.

The certified master agreement with the Fort Loramie Education Association that will take effect on Aug. 6, 2019, will remain in effect until Aug. 15, 2022.

By Christopher Bulfinch For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

