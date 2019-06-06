Slonkosky resigns from Russia Schools

RUSSIA — The Russia School Board accepted the resignation of math teacher Janel Slonkosky during its regular meeting on May 21.

The board also discussed finding a replacement for the dean of students position.

After a meeting with the Records Commission, the board reviewed and approved the RC-3 Certificate of Records disposal. An RC-3 form serves as a notification to your local records commission and to The Ohio Historical Society/State Archives, Local Government Records Program (OHS-LGRP), that an office intends to dispose of the records listed on the form.

The board reviewed and approved the five-year financial forecast and increased the appropriation of funds to the IDEA-B Grant by $1,678. The board also mentioned a need for a large expenditure at some point in the near future to increase the permanent improvement fund.

NEOLA policies, which were submitted last month for consideration, were approved. The board also accepted a $320 donation for scholarship purposes.

By Christopher Bulfinch For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.