Redskin Memorial Park paving estimates announced

FORT LORAMIE — The Village of Fort Loramie Council discussed paving the parking lots at Redskin Memorial Park during its May meeting. Total costs for paving the south lot are estimated to be around $200,000, and paving the north lot is estimated to cost $110,000. Funds for the project will come from the Redskin Memorial Park Committee Fund.

The board also discussed the progress of the pavilion, and announced the playground equipment is near completion. It was also noted that 50 people volunteered, and that picnic tables have arrived but still need to be assembled.

Council member Tim Boerger stated he noticed some of the driveways on Woodland Street were cracked, and Village Administrator Tony Schmitmeyer will investigate.

Several mailboxes that were hit are being supported by blue barrels. A resident requested recycled pavement on the south side of 705, but the council is waiting for sidewalks there to be completed before moving recycled asphalt in.

The next meeting of the council is scheduled for June 4.

By Christopher Bulfinch For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.