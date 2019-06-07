K’Ville Council discusses out-of-date property lines

KETTLERSVILLE — The Kettlersville Village Council discussed the recurring issue of the South and Easy Street easements, during its regular May meeting. It was announced that the surveying of South and Easy streets, which was being conducted to correct out-of-date property lines, was nearly complete at the time of the meeting.

Once completed, the county’s engineer will make recommendations to the council on what action should be taken.

Council also discussed the replacements of traffic signs, and shared that the storm drain repairs on state Route 274 will cost $7,000, after the council approved a quote from Liberty Bobcat Property Maintenance.

New road signs were produced by the county engineer’s office, though the village is still waiting on one corporation limit sign for the south end of the village.

Recycling will be picked up every other week, and Republic Services, the company that over sees recycling, will be providing all village residents with a wheeled, 65-gallon bin.

Street sweeping has also been completed by the Village of New Bremen.

A new flag was purchased for the council’s chambers.

By Christopher Bulfinch For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

