RUSSIA — Russia Local School has released its honor roll for the fourth nine-week grading period.

Seventh grade

4.0: Emma Dapore, Levi DeLaet, Emmalee Fisher, Felix Francis, Alexandria Gaerke, Eva Goubeaux, Kori Goubeaux, Saige Hoying, Laci Phlipot, and Jaela Shappie.

3.6 to 3.99: Jacob Caldwell, Cameron Clark, Lily Fullenkamp, Lillie Heitkamp, Isabella Magoto, Veronica Poling, Ben Rinderle, Madison Rose, Carly Scott, Victoria Sherman, and Carley Supinger.

3.2 to 3.59: Samantha Bell, Jude Counts, Lucas Grilliot, Adam Hoehne, Brooklyn Klosterman, Callie Lloyd, Brayden Monnin, Hayden Quinter, Mallory Rosenbeck, Sophia Vallandingham, and Lily York.

Eighth grade

4.0: Kody Barhorst, Cecelia Borchers, Ross Fiessinger, Abigail Fisher, Eliza Gariety, Reese Goubeaux, Makena Hoying, Kaylina McClenen, Anna Meyer, Alexis Monnin, Xavier Phlipot, Simone Puthoff, Zane Shappie, and Kate Sherman.

3.6 to 3.99: Jilian Chapman, Kelby Doseck, Seth Hiatt, Miah Monnin, Audrey Stickel, and Jenna York.

3.2 to 3.59: Michael Bell, Matthew Caldwell, Grace Holscher, Kaden Markham, Isabelle McClenen, Chase Stueve, and Lindsey Vastano.

Ninth grade

4.0: Makenna Borchers, Ava Daniel, Sophie Francis, Riley Hammonds, Ella Hoehne, Rachel Hoying, Ethan Luthman, Jonas Magoto, Jordan Meyer, Aiden Shappie, Emily Sunderland, and Isabel Voisard.

3.6 to 3.99: Lauren Borchers, Ambrose Cordonnier, Braden Lochard, Bailey Pohlman, Jackson Sherman, Lucy Tumbusch, Olivia Vallandingham, and Leanne York.

3.2 to 3.59: Jaclyn Bensman, Grant Saunders, and Samuel York.

Tenth grade

4.0: Austin Cordonnier, Hanna Heitkamp, Jenna Monnin, Katelyn Monnin, Kendall Monnin, Kelsey Robinson, Ashley Scott, and Becca Seger.

3.6 to 3.99: Jonathan Bell, Karsen Boerger, Olivia Cook, Jacob Goubeaux, Braden Hiatt, and Drew Sherman.

3.2 to 3.59: Casey DeLaet, Victoria Heuing, Jaycee Lewis, Alyssa Magoto, Lauren Monnier, Jalynn Osborne, Hannah Sunderland, and Kenzi Voisard.

Eleventh grade

4.0: Jessica Colby, Kayla Coverstone, Andrew Deloye, Natalie Klosterman, Andrea Monnin, Caleb Monnin, Sarah Pinchot, Jason Siefring, Christian Stueve, Hayley Supinger, Alexus Booker (UVCC), Alexis Fairchild (UVCC), and Klaryssa O’Reilly (UVCC).

3.6 to 3.99: Clare Caldwell, Adam Dapore, Alana Gariety, Dawson Luthman, Olivia Moorman, Jessica York, Joshua Bergman (UVCC), Owen Counts (UVCC), Will Magoto (UVCC), Kegan Shefbuch (UVCC), and Korbin Shefbuch (UVCC).

3.2 to 3.59: Julia Benevides, Mason Dapore, Abigail Grillot, and Ajay Seger.

Twelfth grade

4.0: Savannah Albers, Shea Borchers, Augustine Cordonnier, Jenna Cordonnier, Madison Courter, Anna Fiessinger, Samantha Gaerke, Gregory Goubeaux, Kennedie Goubeaux, Kaylee Hiatt, Lee Magoto, Claire Meyer, Henry Tumbusch, Hannah Vallandingham, Grace Voisard, Faith Apple (UVCC), Raven Boerger (UVCC), and Evan Coverstone (UVCC).

3.6 to 3.99: Emma DeLaet, Daniel Kearns, Evan Monnier, Kaleb Sowards, Morgan Wenrick, Rebecca Osborne (UVCC), and Tyler Scott (UVCC).

3.2 to 3.59: Carter Francis, Gavin George, Chloe Oakley, Michael York, Katelynn Heuing (UVCC), and Breanna Kittel (UVCC).