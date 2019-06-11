Piqua to host 4th annual Rock N Roll Car Show

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council, Mainstreet Piqua, Miami Valley Corvette Club, Miami Valley Centre Mall and Sunset Dental will present the fourth Annual Rock N Roll Car Show in conjunction with the kick-off of Rock Piqua on Saturday, June 15.

The car show is open to cars from any era with a $5 fee per car. Four dollars of each fee will be donated to the Bethany Center.

The car show will take place in the 300 and 400 blocks of North Main Street in downtown Piqua. Cars should enter at the north end (Greene and North Main Street). The car show will start at noon and run until 6 p.m., with the first 75 cars that register receiving a custom dash plaque. Trophies will be presented by the Miami Valley Corvette Club and Sunset Dental.

The Rock N Roll Car Show happens in addition to the first Rock Piqua concert of the year. The concert will feature Dayton Party Band, Zack Attack!. Zack Attack covers a wide range of music including popular R&B, hip hop, pop and alternative music from as far back as the 70s.

Patrons wishing to sit down are reminded to bring their own chairs.

Rock Piqua will kick off at 8 p.m., in Canal Place, between the 300 block of North Main Street and Spring Street. North Main Street and Ash Street will be closed before the concert in the area.

Rock Piqua is sponsored in part by headlining sponsors, City of Piqua, Unity National Bank, French Oil fund of the Piqua Community Foundation, Premier Health Partners, Edison State Community College, Vectren Foundation, Emerson Climate, and Polysource Inc.

Both events are put on my Piqua Arts Council and Mainstreet Piqua with the help of the aforementioned community organizations.

The next Rock Piqua concert will take place on Saturday, July 20, and will feature Eric Sowers Band.

Eric Sowers is a rising country star and will be playing modern country hits along with some of his original songs.

Rock Piqua is free and open to the public, but no outside food or drinks are permitted.

More information on the Rock Piqua Concert series can be found at www.RockPiqua.Com or by calling Mainstreet Piqua at 937-773-9355.