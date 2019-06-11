Altrusa receives grant to benefit STAR House

SIDNEY — Altrusa International of Sidney has received notice that they were awarded a grant from Altrusa International Foundation headquartered in Chicago.

Grant Coordinator Mary Lou Holly states Sidney’s Altrusa Club received $2,650 to purchase items for the new STAR House residents.

Community partners, headed by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, have built a new facility, “STAR (Sheriff’s Treatment and Recovery) House,” which was opened on May 22.

The house will serve 20 residents at a time. These recently-released inmates, who are in recovery, need a safe, drug-free environment to build their self-esteem, self-confidence, and work experiences.

Grant monies will be used to purchase personal hygiene products, clothing and shoes, educational materials, books, and board games. Members will be assembling the bags of personal hygiene products on an as-needed basis.