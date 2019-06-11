Poultry Days Ultimate Classic tickets available

VERSAILLES — This will be the 38th year for the Versailles Poultry Days Ultimate Classic, which is considered one of the oldest and top tournaments in the nation. A record number of 72 teams will be competing from all over the USA and Canada.

This year, Versailles will host a match between the Indianapolis Red and Columbus Pride professional ultimate teams. These teams are part of the professional women’s Premier Ultimate League.

The league has eight teams located throughout the United States including New York, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

The professional match will be held inside the track, at 7 p.m., Friday, June 14, on the grounds of the Poultry Days festival.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or at indyred.org/tickets.

The match will be preceded by a free Youth Ultimate Frisbee Clinic, from 5:30 to 6 p.m., to learn about the sport.

Versailles welcomes visitors to the annual Poultry Days, June 14 through 16. A full schedule of contests and activities can be found at www.versaillespoultrydays.com.