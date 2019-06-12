Hospice of Miami County seeks volunteers

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is seeking new volunteers to join its interdisciplinary teams serving hospice patients and their families.

The next new volunteer orientation is scheduled for Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 3:30 to 8 p.m., at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, located at 550 Summit Ave., Suite 101, Troy. Volunteer training is offered quarterly by the local not-for profit hospice.

Hospice volunteers must complete an application, provide references, and complete a background check before attending orientation. Volunteers, ages 18 and older, from all backgrounds are welcome.

There are a variety of opportunities so that volunteers can select the role that best suits them.

“Volunteers give from their hearts and enable us to touch the lives of patients and families with enhanced compassion and care. They are essential to our mission of providing superior care and superior services,” said Beth Shrake, volunteer services coordinator with Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “Among other things, our hospice volunteers serve as friendly visitors and companions, providing respite care for family members, delivering medications and supplies, creating craft items, or providing beautician and barber services.”

Volunteer training acquaints new volunteers with information about the following:

• History and goals of end-of-life care

• Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County history

• Role of volunteers and opportunities

• Confidentiality, infection control and safety

• Boundaries

• Effective listening

• Loss and grief

For additional information, visit www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org/volunteer-services, or contact Shrake, at 937-573-2115.