Ohio Living Dorothy Love to host Alzheimer’s program

SIDNEY — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will be presenting an educational program, “Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia,” on Tuesday, June 18, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, located at 3003 W. Cisco Road.

The hour-long program will start at 5:30 p.m. Participants will learn about the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, the risk factors of Alzheimer’s disease, the stages of the disease, and treatments.

For more information about Alzheimer’s, or to register for the program, call 800-272-3900, or visit alz.org/Dayton.