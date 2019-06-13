Camp Encourage offers grief support for kids

MONTEZUMA — State of the Heart Care will host its annual Camp Encourage, a grief camp for children, from July 12 through 14, at The Spiritual Center Montezuma Retreat House, 6731 State Route 219, Montezuma.

The camp, for kids ages 6 through 15, strives to provide a safe environment where children are surrounded by other kids who are experiencing the same feelings they have. Games and fun activities are mixed with dialogue about feelings of loss and grief, and each child is paired with a specially trained adult “buddy.”

Children sleep in air conditioned facilities and are provided meals and snacks. They participate in a variety of group activities and discussion time. At the end of camp, children go home with new friends they can talk to and special keepsakes they’ve made over the weekend.

Camp Encourage began in 2000, with 15 children, and over the past 18 years, has served more than 730 youth.

For more information regarding attending or volunteering for Camp Encourage, call to speak with Ashlee Slavin, camp director, or Sarah DePoy, assistant camp director, at 800-417-7535.