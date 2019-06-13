St. Michael’s Hall to host blood drive

FORT LORAMIE — The annual “Country Fun Blood Drive” is coming to St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie on Tuesday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Donors can enter a drawing for a harvest of door prizes, including a pair of reserved seat tickets to Country Concert ’19. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

All registered donors will receive the “My Courage Defines Me – I Donate Blood” t-shirt and will be automatically entered in the Lifesaving Adventure Blood Drive grand prize drawing to win a custom YETI Adventure Package. It features a YETI Tundra Cooler, plus 27 genuine YETI accessories including a pair of Base Camp chairs.

Everyone who registers to donate can enter the grand prize drawing for a pair of reserved seat tickets to the July 11 through 13 Country Concert ’19.

The Country Concert three-day music festival at Hickory Hill Lakes is one of country music’s premier summer events. Thousands of music fans will flock to Fort Loramie area to enjoy of full schedule of stars that includes headliners Kid Rock, Chris Stapleton and Thomas Rhett.

The April 29 through Nov. 2 Lifesaving Adventure campaign features the “Courage, Commitment and Compassion” t-shirt designs and donors are challenged to collect all three. The “My Courage Defines Me” t-shirt is available now through June 29.