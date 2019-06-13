SCARF seeks support for new animal shelter

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) is holding a “shower,” throughout the month of June, for the new Bob Sargeant & Family Shelby County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center, which will open later this summer.

The new shelter is in need of a variety of items prior to its opening, and is registered on Amazon. Those who wish to assist in purchasing/donating any items are encouraged to visit www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com and click on the red umbrella to reach the shelter’s online wishlist.

Ordering from the Amazon wishlist will allow gifts of support to be shipped directly to the “old” shelter, at 1100 Clem Road, Sidney, OH 45365.

Crucial items include cat and dog feeding/water dishes, shelves, buckets, clippers, and cleaning supplies, among other things.