Sidney Rotary awards scholarships

SIDNEY — The Sidney Rotary has announced the four recipients of the Sidney Rotary Scholarships.

The recipients are Shelby Ayers, Lindsey Barhorst, Grace Homan, and Tyler Zimpfer. These students were chosen our of 47 total applications received by Rotary this year.

The candidate’s applications were assessed in the areas of financial need, involvement in the community and at school, leadership positions, and academics. The initial application was reviewed by a committee and the list was narrowed down to the top 12 applications. Each candidate was interviewed prior to the final selection.

Ayers, daughter of Scott and Amy Ayers, attended Houston High School and had a 3.9 GPA, as well as a score of 27 on the ACT. Ayers was active in school and extracurricular activities. Some of her highlights include band president, Spanish Circle president, FFA president, All County Shot Put and Discus, and an FFA Public Speaking Award (third in the state).

Ayers plans to attend Miami University to study speech pathology.

Homan, daughter of Fred and Billie Homan, attended Botkins High School and was first in her class. She finished with a 4.0 GPA and scored a 27 on the ACT. Some of the highlights of Homan’s co-curricular and extracurricular activities include National Honor Society, junior fair board president, FFA treasurer, varsity soccer captain, United Way student board member, and a Shelby Hills volunteer.

Homan plans to attend the University of Dayton to study in pre-medicine.

Barhorst, daughter of Brad and Jana Barhorst, attended Anna High School and had a 3.9 GPA and she scored a 26 on the ACT. Her list of activities included four-time Blue Ribbon Winner in the Shelby County Art Show, National Honor Society, Student Council Family Career and Community Leaders of America, and four years of volleyball.

Barhorst plans to attend Wright State University to study nursing.

Zimpher, son of Ted and Molly Zimpher, attended Anna High School and had a 3.93 GPA and scored a 29 on the ACT. His list of activities included FFA state vice president, 4-H Anna Livestock president, Junior Leaders Service chair, volunteer for St. Lawrence Catholic Church, class officer, FFA state public speaking award, FFA Gold Rated Treasurers Book, and Shelby County Fair Above and Beyond Market Swine Exhibitor.

Zimpher plans to attend The Ohio State University to study agribusiness and applied economics.

Each award winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship from Rotary to help offset some of the educational costs. The scholarships are made possible through donations from the community.