Hospice of Miami County to host butterfly release

TROY — Pathways of Hope at the Generations of Life Center, a service of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, will hold its Annual Butterfly Release Memorial Service as a way to remember and honor special people who have touched our lives and who live on in our memories. The event will be held on Sunday, June 23, at 2 and 4:30 p.m., at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

At the conclusion of the service, participants release live butterflies in memory of loved ones. Music will be played during the butterfly release. Light refreshments will follow the service.

“This is a beautiful way to remember and honor family members and friends who have touched our lives,” said Heather Bolton, executive director of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “If you have lost someone close to you, we encourage you to participate in this memorial service.”

Registration is required, and there is a donation of $10 for each butterfly. If participants are not able to attend, butterflies will be released on their behalf.

The deadline to register for the event is Friday, June 14. To register, go to www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org/event/butterflyrelease2019, download the registration form, complete it and return the form to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. For additional questions, call 937-573-2108.