Houston Community Classic set for Saturday

HOUSTON — The annual Houston Community Classic will take place Saturday, June 22, at Houston High School. The festival runs from 10 a.m. until midnight.

This year, the event will be hosting the Shelby County Bicentennial trailer, which will highlight several of Hardin-Houston’s third grade students’ work.

The event will include FFA “Cow Patty BINGO;” a “dunk tank,” hosted by the girls basketball team; a home-run derby, hosted by the baseball team; Houston Livestock 4H cake wheel; a raffle, hosted by the Houston cheerleaders; the Fricker’s Fun Zone; Jumpy’s; and a Kiddie Tractor Pull, set to take place at 11 a.m., with sign-ups starting at 10.

The Houston Community Church will be selling Pork Loin sandwiches, Lockington United Methodist Church will be selling Texas Tenderloin sandwiches, hot dogs and French fries, the Houston Soccer Club will be selling ice cream, and Kona Ice will also be on site.

A DJ will be playing music, alone with music trivia, all afternoon with the band “Monkey Wrench” taking the stage at 8 p.m.

The beer tent will be selling Bicentennial Beer as well as several other offerings.