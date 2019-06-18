Sidney Civic Band to present concert Friday

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band summer concert series will present the second concert of the season, featuring “American Military Heroes & Pop Music,” This Friday, at 7 p.m., on the Court Square.

As always, attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Refreshments will be available for purchase from the Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life team beginning 30 minutes prior to the concerts. A Spot Pie will be given away to the winner of our random drawing trivia question. In case of rain, the concert will be held at the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney. The concert is free.

The Civic Band is also hosting eight area high school students. These students were recommended by their band teachers to sit in with the band and gain experience playing alongside seasoned musicians.

The students are Kayla Helman, clarinet, from Anna; Deanna Lowry, clarinet, and Katie Chandler, trumpet, from Jackson Center; Joe Ritze, clarinet, from Lehman; Leiann Campbell, bass clarinet, and Paige Pennington, trumpet, from Fairlawn; Jeffry Overholser, trombone, from Sidney; and Lexi Schmidt, alto saxophone, from Piqua.

One student will be chosen for a $500 scholarship that will be awarded at the July 19 concert.