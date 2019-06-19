New Bremen Dance School to offer summer classes

NEW BREMEN — New Bremen Dance School will offer several dance classes, from July 8 to Aug. 1, for ages 2 through 19.

Class subjects include tap, jazz, lyrical, hip-hop, modern, ballet, pointe, tumbling, stretch and tone, turns, jumps and leaps, and mini movers for parents and children.

To enroll in a class, or to learn more information, contact Brianna Barlage, at 937-622-8007 or briannabarlage@gmail.com.

New Bremen Dance School was founded 26 years ago by Lynda Davis as a small business. The studio has since grown substantially. Many classes have wait-lists, so prompt enrollment is recommended for those interested in participating.