Edelmann awarded letter of commendation

ANNA — Anna High School graduate Nathan Edelmann was awarded a letter of commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Program during the school’s award ceremony in May.

Edelmann, son of David and Cheryl Edelmann, was awarded the letter based on his “outstanding performance” on the preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test in 2017.

Edelmann is among about 34,000 commended students nationwide who have shown exceptional academic promise, according to the National Merit Scholarship award letter.

Edelmann also served as co-valedictorian along with five other members of his graduating class. He is set to attend the University of Dayton this fall to study mathematics.