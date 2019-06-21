McMillan named UVMC Cameos of Caring nurse

TROY — Tami Maniaci McMillan has been selected as the 2019 Cameos of Caring nurse at Upper Valley Medical Center.

McMillan was among nursing award recipients recognized at the Premier Health Nursing Recognition Dinner in May.

McMillan, BSN, RN, RN-BC, works as the lead cardiac rehab nurse. She also holds a master’s degree in exercise physiology.

McMillan was described by a patient as “showing true empathy” and investing “her heart and soul into each patient’s recovery.”

The Cameos of Caring program is overseen regionally by Wright State University. It recognizes nurses who epitomize caring at the bedside.

Other UVMC employees recognized during the nursing awards program include Nancy Brumbaugh, RN, CNOR, clinical nurse, 2019 Lifetime Achievement Honoree; Emily Gabel, RN, C-EFM, Clinical Practice; Sara Finkes, RN, Clinical Practice; Jill Ruchty, BSN, RN, Leadership; Ben Sehlhorst, RN, Preceptorship. Partners in Practice recipients were Gretzel King, MD, and Kacey Nicholas, who works as a patient care technician.