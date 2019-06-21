Eilerman chosen as Peer Leader at BGSU

BOWLING GREEN — The College of Business at Bowling Green State University has announced Craig Eilerman has been chosen to serve as a Peer Leader for the upcoming summer and academic year. Eilerman is a 2018 graduate of Fort Loramie High School.

College of Business Peer Leaders are selected as the ideal student role models and carry out the important responsibility of being a mentor to incoming business students. The role of the Peer Leader is to assist new business students with the transition to college life, beginning the summer before they arrive on campus for fall classes and continues throughout the academic year.

“We are pleased Craig was selected for the Peer Leader Program,” said Ray Braun, dean of the College of Business. “Peer Leaders are high achieving, very active students who serve as role models and mentors to our new freshmen class. They help our newest students feel more comfortable and college-ready as they arrive on campus in the fall.”

Once Peer Leaders are chosen, they go through an extensive series of training workshops conducted by the dean and faculty members. They are assigned a number of incoming freshmen who they contact via email over the summer to answer questions, provide resource information and help transition them to college life.

The freshmen meet their Peer Leader during Freshmen Opening Day activities in late August.

Eilerman is actively engaged in the College of Business. He specializes in accounting and holds the honor of being on the dean’s list.

At BGSU, Eilerman is a member of Sigma Chi, the treasurer of the Sport Management Alliance, and a Student Manager for the men’s hockey and baseball teams.

During high school, Eilerman was involved in golf, basketball, and Mathletes.