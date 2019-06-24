Civic Band to present ‘American Broadway Shows’

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will present its third concert of the summer season this Friday, at 7 p.m., on the Court Square.

The title of this week’s concert is, “American Broadway Shows.”

“Continuing our theme for the Shelby County Bicentennial, this concert showcases American Broadway musicals that everyone will enjoy,” said Civic Band conductor Phil Chilcote. “We are pleased to have two local soloists performing. The Rev. Diana Circelli and Bill Zimmerman will add their vocal stylings to our music. The pieces the band will perform are representative of the variety and excellence of American Broadway song writers, both modern and classic.”

Selections include “Oklahoma;” “Someone to Watch Over Me;” “Barnum and Bailey’s Favorite;” “Man of LaMancha;” “The Lion King;” “West Side Story;” and “Over the Rainbow.”

As always, attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to the square. Refreshments will be available for purchase from the Connection Point Church of God Relay for Life team beginning 30 minutes prior to the concerts.

Two pies from The Spot will be given away to the winner of our random drawing trivia question.

In case of rain, the concert will be held at the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney. The concert is free of charge.