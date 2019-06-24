YWCA to host ‘Safe Sitter’ class

PIQUA — The Piqua WYCA will host a “Safe Sitter” during the month of July.

Students ages 11 through 13 can sign up to become a “safe sitter,” with a three-session class, beginning Tuesday, July 9.

Other class times in this session will be held July 16 and 23. Two-class sessions are available on the July dates of 10 through 12, at noon or from 4 to 6 p.m.

“This program is more than babysitting, but a youth developmental program focusing on safety and life skills,” said Jenny Stewart, YWCA Coordinator for the program. “Students will participate in small group interactive learning, role-play games and practice rescue skills with manikins,” she added.

Upon completion of this 6-hour course, students will be a registered safe sitter.

“YWCA volunteers have completed extensive training to be able to teach this program,” said Stewart. “We feel that the youth taking the Safe Sitter classes will be better prepared to both babysit and take care of emergency situations at home and in other places too.”

Students must attend all three classes in order to be certified. YWCA membership is not required. The fee for the class is $35. Class size is limited. Class fees must be paid by Tuesday, June 25, in order to secure a place in the class.

For more information on the class or to register, stop at the YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St., or call 773-6626.