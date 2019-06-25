OSU Lima names 2019 Rudd Scholars

LIMA — Local students Madeline Altherr, of Botkins High School, and Ryley Schaefer, of New Bremen High School, were both named 2019 Arthur and Marian Rudd scholars, earning them half-tuition to The Ohio State University at Lima.

The full-tuition winner is Allison Dotson, of Ada High School, and Morgan Henschen, of St. Marys Memorial High School, along with Madalyn Morman, of Ottawa-Glandorf High School, also won half-tuition.

The Arthur and Marian Rudd Scholarship Fund provides full- and half-tuition scholarships each year to students for whom such an award will make a significant financial difference. The scholarships are renewable for four years. At current tuition levels, the full scholarship will be worth about $7,758 per year and $31,000 over the life of the scholarship.