Posted on by

OSU Lima names 2019 Rudd Scholars

,

Altherr

Altherr


Courtesy photo.

Dotson


Courtesy photo.

Henschen


Courtesy photo.

Morman


Courtesy photo.

Schaefer


Courtesy photo.

LIMA — Local students Madeline Altherr, of Botkins High School, and Ryley Schaefer, of New Bremen High School, were both named 2019 Arthur and Marian Rudd scholars, earning them half-tuition to The Ohio State University at Lima.

The full-tuition winner is Allison Dotson, of Ada High School, and Morgan Henschen, of St. Marys Memorial High School, along with Madalyn Morman, of Ottawa-Glandorf High School, also won half-tuition.

The Arthur and Marian Rudd Scholarship Fund provides full- and half-tuition scholarships each year to students for whom such an award will make a significant financial difference. The scholarships are renewable for four years. At current tuition levels, the full scholarship will be worth about $7,758 per year and $31,000 over the life of the scholarship.

Altherr
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_Altherr.jpgAltherr Courtesy photo.

Dotson
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_Dotson.jpgDotson Courtesy photo.

Henschen
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_Henschen.jpgHenschen Courtesy photo.

Morman
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_Morman.jpgMorman Courtesy photo.

Schaefer
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/06/web1_Schaefer.jpgSchaefer Courtesy photo.