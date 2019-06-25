Earick named administrator at Versailles Rehab Center

VERSAILLES — Kevin Daubenmire, CEO of Crown Healthcare Group, has announced Kristy Earick as the new senior administrator of Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, located at 200 Marker Road in Versailles.

Versailles Rehab is part of the Crown Healthcare Group, a family-owned company with the mission to provide excellence in short-term rehabilitation and long-term nursing care.

“We are happy to welcome Kristy to the Crown family,” Daubenmire said. “Her leadership and compassion for providing exceptional healthcare for our patients and residents are top-notch. Kristy’s dedication to serving the seniors in the Versailles and surrounding communities, and her energetic leadership, align perfectly with Crown’s vision.”

Earick worked as the administrator/executive director at Versailles Health Care Center for 16 years, from 2001 to 2017, while owned by Covenant Care.

“I have had the privilege to work with a number of caring staff members at Versailles for many years,” she said. “The Versailles employees are dedicated, caring and truly want to provide exceptional care and services. Crown has brought new life and energy to the healthcare center. I am confident that the amazing leadership and direction will result in a positive culture and the community will embrace the changes.”

Earick strives to instill a culture of family and compassion where every employee, patient, resident, and family member feel significant and appreciated.

Under her leadership, Versailles earned many top awards, including a Five-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and a Silver American Health Care Association Award in 2014.

Earick was chosen by the Ohio Health Care Association as the 2017 Administrator of the Year, an award presented to individuals showing unsurpassed dedication to the facility and its residents, as well as the long-term care profession.

Her passion for working with seniors began early, learning from her mother who worked as a nurse in a local facility where she volunteered.

As a college student, she worked part time as an activity assistant, and her love for long-term care persisted.

Earick resides in Piqua with her daughter, Kelsey, who is 14, and her 11-year-old triplet sons, Kaden, Ryan, and Nolan. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family, cooking, and shopping.