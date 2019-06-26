Versailles High School theater program recognized

DAYTON — Versailles High School was recognized earlier this month for an “Outstanding Production Of A Musical” for its production of “The Wizard of Oz,” during the inaugural Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards Showcase, held at the Schuster Center.

The Tony Awards®-inspired showcase honored schools, students, and directors for artistic excellence in high school theatre during the 2018-2019 school year. The evening began with an opening number, “This Is Me,” from “The Greatest Showman,” and closed with, “You Will Be Found,” from “Dear Evan Hansen,” performed by more than 50 local theatre students.

For more information about MVHSTA or to register for the 2019-2020 school year, visit mvhsta.org.