Franklin University, Edison State sign agreement

COLUMBUS — On June 12, Franklin University, a leader in adult education, and Edison State Community College hosted a signing event on Franklin’s main campus in downtown Columbus, officially launching a new co-location agreement between the two institutions.

The announcement expands the relationship between the two institutions, which have held a transfer articulation agreement since 1998.

Through the new co-location agreement, students will have the opportunity to pursue a healthcare degree beginning at Edison State for the first three years, and finish their fourth year by taking Franklin’s courses onsite at Edison State’s Troy location or through Franklin’s online offerings.

Classes will begin on Aug. 26, 2019. For information on August classes, visit www.franklin.edu/info/cca-edison.