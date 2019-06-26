Bertke to serve as ‘Peer Leader’ at BGSU

BOWLING GREEN — The College of Business at Bowling Green State University has announced Anna High School graduate Ally Bertke has been chosen to serve as a Peer Leader for the upcoming summer and academic year.

Bertke is actively engaged in the College of Business. She specializes in management and information systems and is a member of Women in Business Leadership, The Information Systems Organization, the BGSU Waterski Team, and Intramural Volleyball.

Bertke has also been named to dean’s list. During high school, Bertke was involved in volleyball, CYO basketball, National Honor Society, 4-H, youth group, and more.

College of Business Peer Leaders are selected as the ideal student role models and carry out the responsibility of being a mentor to incoming business students. The role of the Peer Leader is to assist new business students with the transition to college life, beginning the summer before they arrive on campus for fall classes and continues throughout the academic year.

“We are pleased Ally was selected for the Peer Leader Program,” said Ray Braun, dean of the College of Business. “Peer Leaders are high-achieving, very active students who serve as role models and mentors to our new freshmen class. They help our newest students feel more comfortable and college-ready as they arrive on campus in the fall.”

Once Peer Leaders are chosen, they go through an extensive series of training workshops conducted by the dean and faculty members. They are assigned a number of incoming freshmen who they contact via email over the summer to answer questions, provide resource information and help transition them to college life.

The freshmen meet their Peer Leader during Freshmen Opening Day activities in late August.