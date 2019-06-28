‘Rediscovering Joy’ offers support to widowers, widows

COLDWATER — Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers of all ages will hold its next meeting on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., in the Preferred Insurance Center’s meeting room, 809 W. Main St., Coldwater.

The group meets on the second Monday of every month. For the July meeting, Connie Boeke from Choice Travel will be discussing travel destinations and options.

In addition to the monthly meetings, the group also offers a variety of social outings for members. In July, the group will be dining out at 17 West in New Bremen.

For information, please call or text Judy at 419-733-5629, or Mary at 419-678-8830. Email is also available, at Rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com.