Preservation Alliance to host home and garden tour

URBANA — The Champaign County Preservation Alliance, with the support of The Peoples Savings Bank and Bundy Baking Solutions, presents the 27th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour, June 29 and 30, in Urbana, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and will be available tour weekend at the welcome tent, located at 205 S. Main St., behind the Municipal Building. A free shuttle service will be available.

Included on the tour are six homes, one private garden, two homes under restoration, a historic church, a business in a repurposed building, the Johnny Appleseed Museum, and the Champaign County Historical Society Museum.

In addition, guests are invited to step aboard the NX23 Caboose owned by the Preservation Alliance.

In addition to the tour sites, there will be period craft demonstrations and sales and entertainment at the tour sites throughout the weekend.

As a bonus this year, the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany will be serving an authentic English Tea on Saturday at the church, from 12 to 3 p.m., and the Champaign County Arts Council is offering a “Lunch In the Garden” on Sunday, from 12 to 2 p.m., at the Seward garden.

To qualify for the tour, the residence must be at least 50 years old. The purpose is to demonstrate feasibility of restoring the older structure to the needs of today’s family and businesses without destroying the integrity of the structure.

The tour aims to include a variety of styles, sizes, and periods.

Follow the CCPA Home and Garden Tour on Facebook, or visit www.ccpapreserveohio.org for additional information.

For any questions, leave a message at 1-800-791-6010.

The tour is not handicap accessible and pets are not allowed.