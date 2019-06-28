Hayner to exhibit ‘Troy’s Musical Moments’

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will present an historic exhibit about Troy’s Musical Moments, which will be on display from June 28 through Aug. 18. The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

This exhibit takes a look at the people and places that are a part of Troy’s music history. Items on display in this exhibit are from the collections of The Troy Historical Society, the Museum of Troy History, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, as well as individuals. These photographs and artifacts represent just a few of Troy’s many musical moments. The president of The Troy Historical Society, Judy Deeter, is the curator of this historic exhibit.

Hours of operation are Monday, 7 to 9 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, 9 am to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org, or call 937-339-0457.