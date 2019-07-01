Ohio State Fair to host ‘Well Beyond 60!’ expo

COLUMBUS — For the fifth consecutive year, the Ohio Department of Aging is partnering with the Ohio State Fair to sponsor the Well Beyond 60! EXPO on the Fair’s Senior Day, July 30, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Ohio State Fair’s Central Park Area, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus.

The EXPO is an interactive health and wellness fair that features nearly 3,000-square-feet of health screenings, wellness demonstrations, and more provided at no cost by state and community partners.

The EXPO is located in the fairgrounds’ Central Park area and is free to fairgoers with paid fair admission. Visitors age 60 and older enjoy $4 admission on Senior Day.

Services include computerized balance screening, falls risk assessments, vision screening, kidney health assessments, blood pressure screenings, long-term care consumer advice, medication safety education, nutrition demonstrations, home adaptations, diabetes education, driver safety resources, and more.

The Department of Aging will also conduct a falls prevention mini-workshop prior to the day’s free Senior Day Concert, at 1 p.m., in the Celeste Center, “A John Denver Tribute featuring Ted Vigil.”

For more information about the Well Beyond 60! EXPO, visit, www.aging.ohio.gov/wellbeyond60expo.

For general information about the Ohio State Fair, visit, www.ohiostatefair.com.

The Ohio Department of Aging serves and advocates for the needs of Ohioans age 60 and older, as well as their families, caregivers and communities. Programs include home and community-based long-term supports and services, as well as initiatives to promote health and wellness throughout the lifespan. Visit www.aging.ohio.gov for more information.