‘Mamma Mia!’ opening next week

VERSAILLES — Towne & Country Players has announced their summer blockbuster show “Mamma Mia!” will open up next week on Tuesday, July 16. Over 1,500 tickets have already been reserved for this much-anticipated show, but there are still seats available for the July 16-20 shows.

Tickets are on sale now by going to www.TowneAndCountryPlayers.com and clicking on the banner at the top of the webpage. Tickets may also be ordered by calling the Towne & Country Players Box Office at 937-381-7339. If still available, tickets will be sold the day of the show at the Versailles Performing Arts Center.

The musical, based on the music of Swedish supergroup ABBA, focuses on 20-year-old Sophie Sheridan’s search (played by Megan VanSkyock) for her real father days before she is to walk down the aisle and marry long-time boyfriend Sky (played by Mason DeMange). After snooping in her mom’s diary (Donna Sheridan – played by Renee Seibert), she finds that there are three possible dads (played by Ken DeMange, Chad Peyton, and Sam Graves).

As Sophie’s wedding day approaches, Donna’s best friends from years ago (played by Lynn Blakeley and Lindsey Ausborn) arrive to lend a helping hand, though chaos and hilarity quickly ensue, led by Donna’s hired hands, Pepper and Eddie (played by L.J. Keihl and Jedd Rismiller).

Helping Sophie try to determine who her real dad is are her best friends – Alli, Lisa, Kara, and Maggie (played by Alli Cox, Anna Groff, Cali Groff, and Erin Luft). Trouble is, the more they find out, the more confused Sophie becomes.

Directed by Jeremy Riley and Erin McKibben, and supported by an ensemble of over 35 people from multiple hometowns, Towne & Country Players’ production of Mamma Mia! is sure to have people rolling in their seats and dancing in the aisles from the beginning until the surprise ending! You won’t want to miss the opportunity to sing along to such hits as “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “Winner Takes it All,” “Take a Chance on Me” and “Waterloo.”