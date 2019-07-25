8 vie for Miss Bremenfest crown

NEW BREMEN — The Bremenfest Queen Pageant will be held Sunday Aug. 11, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the New Bremen High School, James F Dicke Auditorium. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. The queen will be announced at opening ceremonies of the Bremenfest on Friday, Aug. 16.

Contestants for this year’s pageant are:

• Brianna Wiedeman, 18, is the daughter of Neil and Karla Wiedeman. She is active in the band, choir, Student Council, Magnified Giving, Cardinals That Care, National Honor Society, Student District Leadership Team, Spanish Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is also involved in her church youth group. Dance and piano are other activities that keep her busy. Her corporate sponsor for the pageant is New Bremen Dance School.

• Calla Ferguson, 17, is the daughter of Pat and Julie Ferguson. She is active in school as a member of the cross country, bowling, and track teams. She is also in the Spanish Club, Drama Club, Choir and FFA. Devilfish Games is her corporate sponsor.

• Cassandra Stachler is the 17-year-old daughter of Brian Stachler and Sarah Amelung. Her school activities include participating in the marching, concert, pep and jazz bands. She is a member of the golf team and the choir. She enjoys playing the piano and flute. Cardinals That Care Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Science Club also keep her busy. In her free time she enjoys playing and listening to music, reading and spending time with family and friends. She is employed at Green Thumb Farm Market and they are her corporate sponsor for the pageant.

• Ashton Ritter is the daughter of Tony and Cresta Ritter. She is 17-years-old. She stays very busy in swim being a part of the bowling and swim teams, a member of the FFA, marching pep, and concert band, choir, and National Honor Society. She is the section leader of the color guard and a senior class and FFA officer. She is also on the Junior Fair Board. Outside of school Ashton is a student and an assistant dance teacher at New Bremen School of Dance. She is employed by Speedway Lanes. In her spare time she likes to dance, go camping, hanging out with family and friends, bowling and raising her market hogs. Her corporate sponsor is Topsy Turvy Toys.

• Julia Wilker is the 17-year-old daughter of Nick and Gwen Wilker. She is involved in the swim team, concert, pep, jazz, and marching bands. She is the field commander for the marching band. Clubs that she participates in are Magnified Giving, Junior District Leadership team. Spanish Club, FCA, National Honor Society and treasurer of the Science Club. She works at the YMCA and volunteers as an accompanist and instrumentalist on the oboe at her church. She enjoys spending time with family and friends and babysitting for local families. The YMCA is her corporate sponsor for the pageant.

• Hannah Kremer, 17, is the the daughter of Doug and Diane Kramer. She is involved in many activities in school including the cross country and softball teams, FFA where she serves as president, Junior Leadership District Team, Magnified Giving, Reading Club, Art Club and Spanish Club. Outside of school she is the Treasure for the Buckeye Hustlers 4-H Club, Auglaize County Junior Fair Board Executive Committee and a Holy Redeemer Mass server. Her corporate sponsor for the pageant is ZWash Haus

• Alli Wilker is the 17 year old daughter of Tom and Amy Wilker. She is very active in FFA and serves as the vice president and is on the Executive Committee for the Auglaize County Junior Fair Board. She is also enrolled in the Tristar ECE program and serves as president of the FCCLA chapter. She recently qualified for the national contest in Claifornia through FCCLA. After high school she plans to major in early childhood education. Lather Hair Co. is the corporate sponsor for Alli.

• Lauren Miller is the daughter of Dana and Stephanie Miller. She is 17-years-old. In school she is a member of the choir, golf team and FFA. She enjoys taking dance lessons at Kristina’s Dance Escape and competing in dance competitions. She is employed by Bud’s Pizza and they are her corporate sponsor for the pageant. In her free time she loves taking photos of her friends, local areas and her dog Max.