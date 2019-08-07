Free pontoon boat rides at Lake Loramie

FORT LORAMIE — The Lake Loramie Heritage Museum will sponsor the Eighth Annual Free Pontoon Boat Rides on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lake Loramie. The rides will leave from Earl’s Island Pavilion on state Route 362, Minster, Ohio, on a first come first serve basis. There is no rain date.

All children must be accompanied by adults and all people must be able to step up or step down into a pontoon boat, depending upon the water level at the time. There is one boat that can accommodate a wheelchair, but space is limited. The rides will be about one hour in duration and will include information about the lake, its purpose and some information about historical landings around the lake.

Visitors are encourage to also visit the Heritage Museum which is now located in the Lake Loramie Campground on state Route 362 between Fort Loramie and Minster, Ohio. Stop at the campground check station and ask for directions to the museum. It is Free and open to the public each Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. from May 1 through Sept. 16.