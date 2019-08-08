10 vie for Little Miss Bremenfest title

NEW BREMEN — The 2019 Little Miss Bremenfest Pageant will take place on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 1:30 pm in the James F. Dicke Auditorium at the New Bremen High School. Ten girls, who are going into first grade, will be vying for the title of 2019 Little Miss Bremenfest.

The contestants vying for the 2019 crown are Eloise Lang, daughter of Paul and Abby Lang; Mara Bretz, daughter of Greg and Beth Bretz; Julie Baker, daughter of Dan and Linda Baker; Emma Niekamp, daughter of Joel and Erin Niekamp; Gabrielle Tangeman, daughter of Mark and Stacy Tangeman, Emma Kramer, daughter of Alan and Diana Kramer; Anna Scheer, daughter of Gregg and Brittany Scheer; Tessa Schwartz, daughter of Chris and Angie Schwartz; Cecilia Nash, daughter of Natalie Carthcart and Justin Nash; and Kaitlyn Roiberg, daughter of Andrew and Lindsay Roiberg.

The girls will be judged on poise and personality, dance performance, stage appeal, and a stage question. The winner will be announced and crowned at the opening ceremonies of Bremenfest on Friday, Aug. 16, at the Pavilion in New Bremen.

The winner, first, and second runner-up will each receive a $50 cash prize donated by OCCL-Tender Loving Care and Michelle’s Macarons. All three will receive a crown from Hudson’s Jewelers, award plaque, flowers from Abloom, and a sash. Their gift bag donations are from Topsy Turvy Toys, Lather: a Hair co. for him & her, Monfort Family McDonald’s, Southwestern Auglaize County Chamber of Commerce, Lock One Theatre, New Bremen Coffee Co., Michelle’s Macarons and The Cookie Connection.