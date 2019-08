OSGOOD — On Sept. 2 St. Nickolas and St .Louis new priest will be here, the Rev. David Howard.

• Assumption of Mary on Aug. 15 the Masses at St. Louis, North Star and St. Nickolas, Osgood will be at 8 a.m. St. Louis and 7:30 p.m. St. Nickolas.

• CCD in St. Nickolas and St. Louis will begin on Sept. 11.

• Do Good Restaurant and Ministry in Osgood will be opening soon. They are in need for volunteers. For details contact Hillary at hillarylange@dogoodrm.com.