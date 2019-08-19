Village connection

OSGOOD — There will be casserole pans located at the entrances of St. Louis and St. Nickolas Parishes, starting next weekend. If you wish to make a casserole dish for those at St. Vincent de Paul, pick one up and there are recipes included to help you.

• There seems to be a problem at the Masses at St. Louis and St. Nickolas that people who are schedule to serve, read or distribute communion are not showing up at their schedule times. Please get a sub if you can not be there.

• Osgood Fire Department and Life Squad are having their annual meeting and all are invited to come. It will be Monday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m.

• The Rev. David Zink’s address is St, Charles Center, 2860 US 127, Celina, OH 45822.