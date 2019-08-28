Miami Vally CTC begins year as blood drive champ

DAYTON – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center goes back to class as Community Blood Center’s new high school blood drive champion in both student blood drive participation and donor loyalty.

CBC traditionally kicks off the new year of high school blood drives by awarding $1,000 High School Leadership Grants in five categories to the highest-achieving high schools from the previous year.

MVCTC unseated reigning champion Fairmont High School by winning the top category of “Most Donors” and the award for “Red Cord Excellence” for the highest number of graduates who qualified for the Red Cord Honor Program. Fairmont won both categories in 2017-2018 and in 2016-2017.

Seton Catholic High School in Richmond added to its legacy as a small school with a big heart by winning the grant for “Highest Percentage of Enrollment” supporting blood drives for the fourth consecutive year. Seton also won the grant for “Most Improved” blood drive school.

Seton has now won seven grants over the seven-year history of the High School Leadership Grant program, breaking a tie with Fairmont High School as the all-time leader in grant awards.

MVCTC hosted two blood drives in 2018-2019 and totaled 407 donors. Fairmont also hosted two blood drives and finished second in the category with 379 donors.

MVCTC graduated 122 seniors who earned Red Cords by registering to donate at least three times during their high school years.

Seton Catholic won the “Highest Percentage of Enrollment” with 207 percent of eligible students participated in the school’s blood drives. Seton added a fourth blood drive in 2018-2019 and won the grant for “Most Improved” blood drive with a 133-percent increase in participation.

Houston High School earned the grant for “Second Highest Percentage of Enrollment” for the second year in a row. Houston hosted two blood drives with 101 percentage of eligible enrollment participation and totaled 95 donors, including 38 first-time donors.

In the 2018-2019 school year 119 high schools in CBC’s 15-county region hosted 221 blood drives, totaling 13,418 donors, including 5,631 first-time donors and 10,387 blood donations. CBC also awarded nearly 2,500 Red Cords to graduating seniors.

The 2018-2019 grant winners by category are:

• Most Donors: Miami Valley Career Technology Center – In 2018-2019 MVCTC’s fall and spring blood drives totaled 407 donors, including 146 first-time donors and 317 donations.

• Highest Percentage of Enrollment: Seton Catholic High School – Seton Catholic has won this category four consecutive years with the strength of support increasing every year. In 2018-2019 participation in Seton’s four blood drives was 207 percent of eligible enrollment. Seton had 195 percent participation in 2017-2018, 175 percent in 2016-2017, and 152 percent in 2015-2016.

• Second Highest Percentage of Enrollment: Houston High School – Houston High School was second only to Seton Catholic High School with 101 percent of its eligible students participating in the school’s two blood drives. Houston won the same award last year with 157 percent participation.

• Most Improved: Seton Catholic High School – Seton added a fourth blood drive in 2018-2019 and won the grant for “Most Improved” blood drive school with a 133-percent increase in participation. It’s the second time Seton has won the “Most Improved” grant. Seton’s four blood drives totaled 242 donors, including 30 first-time donors.

• Red Cord Excellence: Miami Valley Career Technology Center – MVCTC graduated 122 seniors who earned Red Cords by registering to donate at least three times during their high school years. MVCTC also won this category in 2015.

Back to school with cbc education programs include:

• The CBC/Vectren Creative Scholarship Program for High School Seniors: This $5,000 scholarship program is supported by a grant from Vectren, a CenterPoint Energy Company. It awards $1,000 in college tuition assistance to five graduating, college-bound seniors whose high school hosts a CBC blood drive. Applicants must have a minimum 2.5 grade point average. They must submit a theme and campaign slogan for a high school blood drive and explain why the theme will effectively encourage and inspire fellow students to donate. They must express the theme in a marketing campaign using graphic design, multi-media, social media, or other innovative concepts. The application deadline is March 20. Apply online at www.GivingBlood.org.

• The Red Cord Honor Program – Graduating seniors can earn a Red Cord by registering to donate at least three times during their high school career. In many schools the Red Cord may be worn at honor recognition ceremonies and graduation. Seniors have until Memorial Day to complete the Red Cord requirement.

• Blood 101 Education Program – CBC Education Specialist Cristina Pickle visits high schools across CBC’s 15-county region to educate students about blood science and help them prepare for a successful donation at their high school blood drive. Her workshops include the basic biology of blood and its usage, the benefits of blood donations, and the life-long value of community service.

• The LAB – CBC’s “Learning About Blood” mobile classroom visits elementary schools and community events. It offers a hands-on learning atmosphere that includes illustrations of the heart, blood components, and circulatory system at work. For more information about the Blood Education Program contact Cris Pickle at bloodeducation@givingblood.org.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.